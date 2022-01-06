Richard LeRoy Lawver WAHOO - Richard LeRoy Lawver, 86, of Wahoo, died Dec. 30, 2021 in Wahoo. He is survived by wife, Clara; children and spouses, Richard Michael (Denise), Matthew (Joni), Katherine (Terry) Chadek, Mary (Jim) Kruse, Mark (Rebecca); 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Mary Anne (Fortuna) Lawver, sisters, Sandra Klaudt, Deanna (Schnoor) Lynn and grandson, Benjamin Zeleny. Funeral service was held on Jan. 5 at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Interment was Jan. 6 at Fairview Cemetery, Papillion. Memorials may be sent to the family for later designations. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jan. 6, 2022.