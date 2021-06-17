BRAINARD - Richard Louis Steager, 83, of Brainard, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Ridgewood Care Center in Seward. Rich was born Aug. 30, 1937, in David City to Mary (Hanus) and Louis Steager. The oldest of three boys, he was a faithful helper to his parents on the farm. He attended country school and later graduated from Brainard High School in 1955. On July 25, 1955, Rich married the love of his life, Cecelia Pekarek. Together they had seven children: Joette (Don) Novak, Vicki (Rick) Logan, Shirlee (Tag) Goldapp, Lori Comstock and Mike Decock, Ted (Nancy) Steager, Steve (Deborah) Steager and Amy Hottovy. Rich and Cece were blessed with 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Over the years, Rich worked a variety of jobs to support his family, but his true loves were dirt work and farming. He proudly owned Steager Construction for several years, building terraces, dams and ponds for many in Butler County. Even when he worked nights at D&L in Columbus, he still farmed and kept livestock. If he went to the sale barn in Wahoo, his wife and kids never quite knew what he'd come home with. Rich was a lover of nature and all animals. Rich's favorite moments were spent polka dancing with his wife; talking cows, crops and weather with his sons and grandsons; enjoying coffee and playing cards with the guys in Brainard and giving his grandkids rides on the four-wheeler. He was a quiet, proud man with the most infectious grin and kind yet ornery spirit. Even the many nurses and caregivers who made his last months more comfortable fell in love with Rich's easy-going nature and sweet smile. Rich was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Joe and Betty Pekarek; son-in-law, Don Novak; son-in-law, Rick Logan; sister-in-law, Beverly Steager; brother-in-law, Joe Laughlin; sister-in-law, (Tanny Pekarek; infant granddaughter, Samantha Novak and infant grandson, Chad Steager. He leaves behind his loving wife, children and grandchildren; brothers, Ben (Donna) Steager and Jerry Steager and a host of dear family and friends who rejoice in knowing he is now pain free, reunited with loved ones and forever their loving guardian angel. Mass of Christian Burial was held June 11 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard. The Rev. Steven Snitley was celebrant. Committal will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, plants and statues the family requests memorials for future designation. Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 17, 2021.