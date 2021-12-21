Ricky (Rick) Odell Sillman ASHLAND - Ricky "Rick" Odell Sillman, 66, of Ashland, entered into rest on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was born July 29, 1955, in Canby, Minn. to Odell Clayton and Geraldine Louise (Holstein) Sillman. Rick graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School in 1973. Rick's love of dirt track racing inspired him, along with his brother Jeff, to establish S&S Welding Inc. He operated the business in Greenwood with family until his passing. He enjoyed fishing, car shows, gun shows, swap meets and working on classic cars. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandkids, and later in life had a special love for his cats. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debra Sillman; children, Michael (Jennifer) Smith, Danielle Sillman, Katrina (Chris) Brown, Ricky (Brianne Lindvig) Sillman Jr. and Shannon Sillman; grandchildren, Ella and Liam Ward, Cael, Olivia and Nora Smith; mother, Geraldine Sillman; siblings, Jeff (Dorene) Sillman, Scott Sillman, Steve (Diana) Sillman, Mike (Barb) Sillman, Tony (Kimm) Sillman, Todd Sillman and Robbie Sillman and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by grandson, Sebastian Odell Ward; father, Odell "Bud" Sillman and grandparents, Clarence and Millie Holstein and Leo and Palma Sillman. Funeral services were held, Friday, Dec. 17 at Riverview Community Church. Memorials may be sent to Calvin's Legacy Foundation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2021.