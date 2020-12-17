ASHLAND - Robert "Bob" L. Farmer, 78, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln. He was born Jan. 6, 1942 in Omaha, to Harry and Vivian (Gilmore) Farmer. Bob was raised on the family farm south of Ashland and graduated from Ashland High School in 1959. Following graduation Bob attended the National Business Institute, now called Lincoln School of Commerce, achieving a degree in business. Bob began his career with Burlington Northern Rail Road as a real estate manager serving in Nebraska, Washington, Texas, Colorado and Iowa. He retired at the age of 55 when he returned to his life of farming. Bob enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1969. Bob was united in marriage to Vicki Phillips in Sioux City, Iowa. From this union three children were born, Christopher, Carrie and Kimberly. Vicki passed away from a long illness in 2011. Bob later married Patricia Richmond on Nov. 30, 2018 in Ashland. Bob was member of Word of Hope Lutheran Church in Ashland. He is survived by his wife, Pat Farmer of Ashland; son, Christopher (Stephanie) Farmer of Waverly; daughters, Carrie (David) Codding of Kansas City, Mo., Kimberly Farmer of Ashland; stepchildren, Bradley Richmond and Karma (David) Phillips, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Payton and Colton Farmer of Waverly, Cole and Carson June Codding of Kansas City, Mikayla, Isaac, Tyler and Paige Nonella of Ashland; step grandchildren, Ashlea and Amber Phillip of Lincoln; sister, Joyce (Richard) Frahm of Blacksburg, Va.; twin brother, William "Bill" (Sherry) Farmer of Ashland; aunt, Frances Rau of Lincoln; six nieces; one nephew; many great-nieces and nephews; cousins and close friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Vivian Farmer; step father, Floyd Gove; wife, Vicki Farmer; niece, Kathy Frahm and many aunts and uncles. A private funeral service was held Monday at Word of Hope Lutheran Church in Ashland. Pastor Wilson Metz officiated. Interment with military honors was at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials have been established to Word of Hope Lutheran Church. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 17, 2020.