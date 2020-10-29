ITHACA - Robert "Bob" L. Liliedahl, 70, of Ithaca, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at his home. He was born in Wahoo on Jan. 19, 1950 to Oscar and Leone (Smith) Liliedahl. Bob attended elementary school in Ithaca and graduated from Wahoo High School in 1968. He went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He married Pam Miller in 1969 and they raised three children on their farm in Ithaca. Bob farmed his whole life until he transitioned to work as a real estate agent. He enjoyed sports, especially those that involved his grandchildren and Husker Football. Bob enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. Bob is survived by his children, Shawn (Jennifer) Liliedahl of Lincoln, Staci (Ben) Matiyow of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Rob (Jill) Liliedahl of Lincoln; grandchildren, John and Claire Liliedahl and Parker and Jordyn Matiyow; siblings, Dr. Richard (Mary) Liliedahl of Murrieta, Calif., Dr. Roger (Marjorie) Liliedahl of Olathe, Kan., Leanne (Mike) Bartek of Wahoo; several nieces and nephews and countless lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant sister, Karen. A private family service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. No flowers please. Condolences can be sent to the family at the funeral home. A celebration of life for Bob will be held at a later date. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 29, 2020.