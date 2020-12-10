WESTON - Robert "Bob" J. Machacek, 92, of Weston, entered peacefully into eternal rest at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, on Dec. 3, 2020. Bob was born Oct. 9, 1928 to Henry and Tillie (Buresh) Machacek in Weston. He was the oldest of six siblings. Bob graduated from Weston High School. Soon after, he joined the U.S. Army where he worked in administration and played baseball on the elite Army team. Bob was an Omaha Police officer starting Dec. 16, 1956 and retiring on Oct. 31, 1983. He married Joan (Odvody) Styskal in 1981 and together they continued to raise Joan's five children, Steve, Rick, Rose, Barb and Jeff. Bob and Joan lived in Weston until 2018 where they faithfully attended St. John Nepomucene parish. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Tillie Machacek; loving wife, Joan; step-daughter, Barb Vasa and grandchildren, Matt, Joel and Amber Nicole Styskal. He is survived by his siblings, Richard (Marilyn), Ronnie (Beverly), Henry, Mary Jane and Loretta; step-children, Steve (Sandy) Styskal, Richard (Anne) Styskal, Jeff Styskal and Rose (Steven) Nadgwick; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Bob was a warm man of faith who always had a smile, a handshake and friendly word for those around him. His sparkling eyes, signature chuckle and whisker burns will be greatly missed by those who loved him. Bob could often be found tending to his and Joan's yard at their home in Weston or playing card games like Pinochle, but his greatest moments were often spent on the golf course. He will be remembered for his competitive spirit and unfailing energy for these past times. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Weston. Celebrant was the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designations Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 10, 2020.