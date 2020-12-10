Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Machacek
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
WESTON - Robert "Bob" J. Machacek, 92, of Weston, entered peacefully into eternal rest at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, on Dec. 3, 2020. Bob was born Oct. 9, 1928 to Henry and Tillie (Buresh) Machacek in Weston. He was the oldest of six siblings. Bob graduated from Weston High School. Soon after, he joined the U.S. Army where he worked in administration and played baseball on the elite Army team. Bob was an Omaha Police officer starting Dec. 16, 1956 and retiring on Oct. 31, 1983. He married Joan (Odvody) Styskal in 1981 and together they continued to raise Joan's five children, Steve, Rick, Rose, Barb and Jeff. Bob and Joan lived in Weston until 2018 where they faithfully attended St. John Nepomucene parish. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Tillie Machacek; loving wife, Joan; step-daughter, Barb Vasa and grandchildren, Matt, Joel and Amber Nicole Styskal. He is survived by his siblings, Richard (Marilyn), Ronnie (Beverly), Henry, Mary Jane and Loretta; step-children, Steve (Sandy) Styskal, Richard (Anne) Styskal, Jeff Styskal and Rose (Steven) Nadgwick; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Bob was a warm man of faith who always had a smile, a handshake and friendly word for those around him. His sparkling eyes, signature chuckle and whisker burns will be greatly missed by those who loved him. Bob could often be found tending to his and Joan's yard at their home in Weston or playing card games like Pinochle, but his greatest moments were often spent on the golf course. He will be remembered for his competitive spirit and unfailing energy for these past times. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Weston. Celebrant was the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designations Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, NE
Dec
7
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St, Weston, NE
Dec
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St. , Weston, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Svoboda Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Bob was the nicest man you´d ever want to meet. He was my cousin, and every time we came to visit, he would pick us up and drive us around, taking us everywhere we wanted to go. He was always so gracious and helpful. I remember how he would help his mother make dinner. We´ll surely miss him.
Rita Gonzalez
December 9, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to the family of Bob. Bob & Joan were at our table when we were at OxBow. We enjoyed their company & conversation. Our thoughts and Prayers to all.
Gene & Mary Roncka
December 6, 2020
Bob and my self go way back many on the job and he was so happy when he met Joan and moved to Weston. Good golfer for sure and not many good old boys left from OPD. Will miss his cards and noted thru the years. Bob was a friend to all
Harold Flemmer
December 6, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results