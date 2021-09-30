Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Todd
FUNERAL HOME
Kleppinger Funeral Home
409 Broadway St.
Jewell, KS
LINCOLN - Robert D. Todd, 80, was born in Lincoln to Chester D. and Dorothy (Bell) Todd. He died at the home in Jewell, Kan. Robert attended rural school by Ashland. Robert graduated from Waverly High School. Robert then went on to attend and complete his bachelor's degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Robert married Loretta (Bryant) Todd on Aug. 22, 1965. Robert taught school, managed several co-ops, drove semi-trucks and enjoyed making things from wood and metal at his own shop. Robert is survived by his wife, Loretta; daughter, Denise Johnson of Glendale, Ariz.; son, Matthew and his wife Jeanette of Surprise, Ariz.; three sisters, Marilyn Feather of Davis, Calif., Carol and Chuck Hoyt of Alamogordo, N.M., Janet and Warner Krumme of Fair-bury and six grandchildren, Courtney, Katelynn, Kelsey, Alexandra, Jacob and Samantha. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Graveside services were held Sept. 29 at Wallace Cemetery, Jewell, Kan. Memorials can be made to Jewell, Kan. Fire Department or Jewell County EMTs. For online condolences, please visit nuttermortuary.com. Kleppinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kleppinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kleppinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.