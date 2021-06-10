WAHOO - Ronald J. Biggerstaff, 79, of Wahoo, died Friday, May 28, 2021 in Wahoo. He was born May 22, 1942 in Wahoo to Lester and Margaret (Person) Biggerstaff. Ron graduated from Wahoo High School in 1960 and married Jo Anne McKlem at the First Presbyterian Church on July 28, 1963. He worked as a maintenance engineer at the Saunders County Courthouse for many years and was a meticulous wood worker in his spare time. Through the years, Ron served First Presbyterian Church as an elder and deacon. He was an enthusiastic Royals baseball fan and was also a skilled cribbage player. He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne of Wahoo; sons, Darrin Biggerstaff (Teri Langston) of Walton and Dean (Angela) Biggerstaff of Wahoo; daughter, Dianne (Todd) Rice of Lincoln; grandchildren, Christian Biggter-staff, Brennan Biggerstaff, Ryan Paulson and Samuel Biggerstaff; brother-in-law, Lyle (Jane) McKlem of Raymond and nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family for a later designation. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 10, 2021.