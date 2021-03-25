WAHOO - Rose M. Nelson, 89, died March 7, 2021 in Wahoo. She was born Nov. 12, 1931 to John H. and Bertha Wageman on a farm near Yutan. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Yutan. She married Laurel W. Nelson Nov. 30, 1948. To this union two children were born, Gary W. and Marcia Kay. Rose resided in Lancaster County engaged in farming with her husband. She taught Sunday school for many years, served on the church council, was a member of the LCW and WELCA of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ceresco. Rose served on the school board of District No. 149 in Davey, also on the Lancaster County Extension Board. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, sewing and traveling. Preceding Rose in death are her husband, Laurel; parents, John H. and Bertha Wageman; two brothers, Harvey Wageman and E. John Wageman; sister, Marilyn Fehr; brother-in-law, Leonard Fehr and granddaughter, Rose Marie Lepore. Mourning her passing are children, Gary W. and wife Lynette Nelson, Marcia Kay and husband Doug Tetley; five grandchildren, Stacey, Crystal, Juliet, Joel and James; nine great-grandchildren Kolby, Jonah, Audrie, Maison, Payton, Nathan, Gage, Emilyn, and Treycn; two sisters-in-law, Wava Wageman and Eileen Wageman and nephews and nieces. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ceresco. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 25, 2021.