LINCOLN - Ruth Lucille Martin was born on the family farm, west of Ashland to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Nelson on Oct. 9, 1924. She passed away on Oct. 25, 2020 at High Plains in Lincoln, where she had been receiving excellent care. After graduating from Ashland High School she attended Hastings Teachers College and later earned her beautician's certificate. She taught school at Districts 110, 5 and 7, where she not only taught, but had to start a wood burning stove, and well as all upkeep on the school house. She loved doing the annual Christmas programs, her favorite being "Frosty the Snowman." These programs were given to a standing room only crowd. She also was the pianist for these programs. After teaching she decided to open a beauty shop in Ashland that her late husband Lloyd and son Jack built. Twenty-five years later, she retired, she enjoyed cooking large family meals, cleaning and shopping. She is survived by her son Jack and his wife Juanita; a grandson, also named Jack; great-granddaughter Jamie Mohr; sisters Lavina Bachman (Kanuct) of Billings, Mont. and Janice (Willard) Spech of Omaha as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death, by her husband Lloyd; she will be buried next to him in Ashland. No funeral service will be held at this time, but a service will be scheduled at a later date. God Bless Her.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 17, 2020.