MEMPHIS - Ruth Virginia Reim was born Nov. 13, 1928 in Dorchester to Jay and Esther (Scott) Younkin. Ruth attended a rural school and graduated from Dorchester High School. She went to UNL and got a teaching certificate and taught in a country school for three years. Then she went to Lincoln and worked at Elgin Watch Factory. There she met her husband, Herman "Fred" Reim, through mutual friends. They married on March 12, 1950 in Dorchester. To this union four children were born: Diane, Linda, Joyce and Randy. She was a member of Iliff Chapel Methodist Church in Memphis until its closing and then transferred to the Ashland Methodist Church. When they were first married, they lived in Memphis and then moved to a rural home near Ithaca. After a flood they moved to rural Waverly until 1954 when they moved to the family farm southwest of Memphis. Ruth considered herself like a hired hand on the farm as she helped her husband do most everything from scooping silage to planting crops, driving the combine and driving the truck to unload in the grain bins. She loved to sew and made many quilts for her children, grandchildren and friends. Over the years her hobbies included ceramics, macrame, crocheting afghans, needlepoint, crafts and of course quilting. Ruth passed away March 5, 2021 at the Ashland Care Center at the age of 92 after getting the COVID-19 virus and the return of lymphoma. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Proctor of Atlanta, Ga., Linda (LeRoy) Roeber of Ashland and Joyce (Wayne) Houser of Waverly; daughter-in-law, Theresa Reim of Ashland; grandchildren, Gordon Proctor, Landy (Meggan) Roeber, Logan (Jenny) Roeber, Levi Roeber, Eric (Katelyn) Houser, Lindsay Kellams, Jarod (Jenn) Reim; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Younkin and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Reim and Harold Reim. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Fred; son, Randy; son-in-law, Jim Proctor; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Karl Schnell; brother and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Louise Younkin and Lucille Younkin; brother, Deane Younkin and sisters-in-law, Ann Reim and Audrey Reim. A private graveside service was held Tuesday, March 9 at Ashland Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman officiated. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 11, 2021.