Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Reim
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
MEMPHIS - Ruth Virginia Reim was born Nov. 13, 1928 in Dorchester to Jay and Esther (Scott) Younkin. Ruth attended a rural school and graduated from Dorchester High School. She went to UNL and got a teaching certificate and taught in a country school for three years. Then she went to Lincoln and worked at Elgin Watch Factory. There she met her husband, Herman "Fred" Reim, through mutual friends. They married on March 12, 1950 in Dorchester. To this union four children were born: Diane, Linda, Joyce and Randy. She was a member of Iliff Chapel Methodist Church in Memphis until its closing and then transferred to the Ashland Methodist Church. When they were first married, they lived in Memphis and then moved to a rural home near Ithaca. After a flood they moved to rural Waverly until 1954 when they moved to the family farm southwest of Memphis. Ruth considered herself like a hired hand on the farm as she helped her husband do most everything from scooping silage to planting crops, driving the combine and driving the truck to unload in the grain bins. She loved to sew and made many quilts for her children, grandchildren and friends. Over the years her hobbies included ceramics, macrame, crocheting afghans, needlepoint, crafts and of course quilting. Ruth passed away March 5, 2021 at the Ashland Care Center at the age of 92 after getting the COVID-19 virus and the return of lymphoma. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Proctor of Atlanta, Ga., Linda (LeRoy) Roeber of Ashland and Joyce (Wayne) Houser of Waverly; daughter-in-law, Theresa Reim of Ashland; grandchildren, Gordon Proctor, Landy (Meggan) Roeber, Logan (Jenny) Roeber, Levi Roeber, Eric (Katelyn) Houser, Lindsay Kellams, Jarod (Jenn) Reim; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Younkin and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Reim and Harold Reim. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Fred; son, Randy; son-in-law, Jim Proctor; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Karl Schnell; brother and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Louise Younkin and Lucille Younkin; brother, Deane Younkin and sisters-in-law, Ann Reim and Audrey Reim. A private graveside service was held Tuesday, March 9 at Ashland Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman officiated. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Service
10:30a.m.
live streamed
Marcy Mortuary Facebook page, NE
Mar
9
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Ashland Cemetery
Ashland, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marcy Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I remember Ruth from my childhood but got to know her more while my mom, Barbara Ziegenbein, was in the Ashland Care Center a the same time as Ruth. I sat with my mom at mealtime pretty often and Ruth was at the same table. She really watched out for my mom. She always seemed glad to see me too! She was very sad when mom died and kind to me and my siblings. I just learned of her passing and my heart goes out to you and your family. I´m sorry she was so ill at the end of her life.
Judy Reid
March 11, 2021
Although I hadn't seen Ruth in a long time my memories go back to our days in Memphis - at church, our son working on the farm. I do extend my sympathy to the family. Suzy Campbell
Susan Campbell
March 8, 2021
I used to attend church in Memphis while growing up. I remember your mother as such a warm and kind lady. She was so proud of her little girls. I was able to see her one last time before the church closed their doors. What a precious lady!
Marcia Jackson Walter
March 7, 2021
So very sorry. Always hard to lose a loved one. Remember playing at their farm a lot.. Prayers and hugs.
Jolene (Anderson) Worm
March 7, 2021
Extending our thoughts and Prayers for your Loss. May all your memories help heal and fill your hearts. God Bless Peace and Prayers, Gary and Les Krings
Gary and Leslie Krings
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results