Shirley Elaine Graves WATSON, Okla. - Shirley Elaine Graves, 92, of Watson, Okla., passed away Friday, Dece. 24, 2021, in Mena. She was born July 15, 1929, in Ashland to James Monroe Young and Gertrude Wollen Young. Shirley was a homemaker and nurse's aide by profession. She was an artist and she enjoyed music and dancing. Shirley was a member of Christ's Church in Cove where she was song leader. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her sons, Dennis Lee Scott, Jim David Scott and life partner Fabian Robles, Daniel Scott and wife Jennifer, Timothy Scott and wife Rosita; daughters, Kathy Robertson, Pam Turman, Nancy Rhodes and husband Buster; 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Lehl and a host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Gertrude Young; son, Michael Monroe Scott; first husband, Lloyd Scott; second husband, Walter Graves; sister, Verna Webb and brothers, Darrell Young and Harold Young. Graveside service was Dec. 28, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Cove, Ark. with Larry Parton officiating. Pallbearers were Bill Robertson, Tony Robertson, Scott Robertson, T.J. Robertson, Harold Alley, Tony Scott, Ethan Scott and Eli Scott. Services are under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jan. 6, 2022.