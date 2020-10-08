WAVERLY - Shirley Elizabeth Rine, 76, of Waverly, passed away Sept. 30, 2020. She was born March 18, 1944 in Trenton to Harvey J. and Florence M. (Blue) Chapman. Shirley graduated from Trenton High School, received her BS from Kearney State College and her MA from UNL. During Shirley's career, she was an educator and taught Spanish and English at Deshler, Kearney, Elmwood and Lincoln Public Schools and finished her service as an administrator at Lincoln High School, retiring in 2008 after 42 years. Shirley was a member of Chi Omega, Delta Kappa Gamma, LEA, NSEA, NEA and the Waverly Library Board. Family members include her husband, Tom L. Rine; sons, Tom M. (Pam) Rine, K.C. (Jill) Rine and Jay (Brenna) Rine, all of Waverly; grandchildren Alyssa, Maggie, Mary Kate, Ross, Elizabeth, Peyton, Jordan, Camden and Keaton; sister Catherine Reiners of McCook and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Floretta Thomsen, Patricia Lafferty and Barbara Pantenburg and brothers, James, Thomas and Oscar Chapman. A family service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m., Pastor Scott Larson will officiate. There will be an overflow broadcast (frequency to be announced) via FM transmitter in the parking lot. The service will be recorded and posted to www.roperandsons.com
afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family for future designation or make a donation in Shirley's name to your favorite organization/charity. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or condolences online at Roperandsons.com
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 8, 2020.