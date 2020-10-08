Menu
Shirley Rine
WAVERLY - Shirley Elizabeth Rine, 76, of Waverly, passed away Sept. 30, 2020. She was born March 18, 1944 in Trenton to Harvey J. and Florence M. (Blue) Chapman. Shirley graduated from Trenton High School, received her BS from Kearney State College and her MA from UNL. During Shirley's career, she was an educator and taught Spanish and English at Deshler, Kearney, Elmwood and Lincoln Public Schools and finished her service as an administrator at Lincoln High School, retiring in 2008 after 42 years. Shirley was a member of Chi Omega, Delta Kappa Gamma, LEA, NSEA, NEA and the Waverly Library Board. Family members include her husband, Tom L. Rine; sons, Tom M. (Pam) Rine, K.C. (Jill) Rine and Jay (Brenna) Rine, all of Waverly; grandchildren Alyssa, Maggie, Mary Kate, Ross, Elizabeth, Peyton, Jordan, Camden and Keaton; sister Catherine Reiners of McCook and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Floretta Thomsen, Patricia Lafferty and Barbara Pantenburg and brothers, James, Thomas and Oscar Chapman. A family service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m., Pastor Scott Larson will officiate. There will be an overflow broadcast (frequency to be announced) via FM transmitter in the parking lot. The service will be recorded and posted to www.roperandsons.com afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family for future designation or make a donation in Shirley's name to your favorite organization/charity. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper & Sons Inc
10851 N 148Th St, Waverly, NE 68462
Oct
10
Service
11:00a.m.
Roper & Sons Inc
10851 N 148Th St, Waverly, NE 68462
Funeral services provided by:
Roper & Sons Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Matthew Brewer
October 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss. I am praying for comfort and healing for your family.
Cathy Petersen
October 6, 2020
Tom my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family in these trying time.
Pam Ligenza
October 5, 2020
My condolences to Tom and his family. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted, Matthew 5:4
Sharon R Goodban
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
I met Shirley through my mom , Paula Hanneman . They worked together at Lincoln Northeast at the time and were in the annual Theatre in the Round plays together. The teachers and staff did one play, and the students did a couple. I know from stories from my mom and Shirley, that they had a riot doing these plays. I started doing her hair at that time 29 plus years ago. She was a very loyal client, and I consider her a dear friend. She was always interesting to visit with and talked highly and lovingly of her entire family often. She was a joy for me to have as a client as well as Tom in later years. I will really miss Shirley and her kindness and stories.
Shawn Rudeen
October 5, 2020
I worked with Shirley at LHS. She was an uncommonly gracious and kind person. I will always remember her comforting me after the death of my mother. A dear lady. My deepest condolences to her family.
Maria Mazurek
October 4, 2020