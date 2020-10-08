I met Shirley through my mom , Paula Hanneman . They worked together at Lincoln Northeast at the time and were in the annual Theatre in the Round plays together. The teachers and staff did one play, and the students did a couple. I know from stories from my mom and Shirley, that they had a riot doing these plays. I started doing her hair at that time 29 plus years ago. She was a very loyal client, and I consider her a dear friend. She was always interesting to visit with and talked highly and lovingly of her entire family often. She was a joy for me to have as a client as well as Tom in later years. I will really miss Shirley and her kindness and stories.

Shawn Rudeen October 5, 2020