Stacey Leah Ghumm ASHLAND - Stacey Leah Ghumm, 54, of Ashland, entered into rest surrounded by her family on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born June 26, 1967 in Lincoln to Bert and Rhonda (McClatchey) Biede. Stacey graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School in 1985. On Nov. 3, 1990, Stacey was married to Jody Ghumm and they had two children, Colton and Hailey. Jody passed away in 2006. Stacey enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was very supportive of her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews. She was also an excellent caregiver when needed. She is survived by children, Colton Ghumm and Hailey Ghumm; grandchildren, JoVee Mathis, Emree Roberts and Adlee Roberts; father, Bert Biede; siblings, Michelle (Korey) Grell, Mindy (Chad) Riecken and Cortney (Terry) Zimmerman and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Jody Ghumm; mother, Rhonda Biede and grandparents, Jesse and Donna Winters and Ernest and Donna Biede. Funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland. Pastor Bob Schofield will be officiating. Interment will be at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland. The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials have been established to Heart Ministry Center, Omaha, or Mater Filius, Omaha. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2022.