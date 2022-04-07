Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tammi J. Goedeken
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Wahoo High School
Tammi J. Goedeken WAHOO - Tammi J. Goedeken was born in Wahoo, Oct. 2, 1962 to Arthur and Keryl Gerdts. She passed away peacefully in Omaha March 24, 2022. Tammi grew up in Wahoo, then worked and lived in the Omaha and Bellevue area. She was a computer programmer for many years, followed by a decade as a school bus driver for the Omaha Public Schools. Tammi is survived by her two children, Jessica Goedeken of Omaha and Wesley Goedeken of Omaha; identical twin sister, Terri Gagnier of Omaha; sister, Marla Loring of San Marcos, Texas; brothers, Steve (Cindy) Gerdts of Wahoo and Randy Gerdts of Omaha; three nieces and a nephew; aunt, Marilyn Gerdts Manske of Greenwood; stepmother, Jerrie Gerdts of Palm Harbor Fla. and numerous cousins. Tammi is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Keryl and aunts and uncles. She requests no service, and for any donations to go to AseraCare Hospice Care or to Hospice House - The Josie Harper Residence, both in Omaha.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.