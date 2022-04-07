Tammi J. Goedeken WAHOO - Tammi J. Goedeken was born in Wahoo, Oct. 2, 1962 to Arthur and Keryl Gerdts. She passed away peacefully in Omaha March 24, 2022. Tammi grew up in Wahoo, then worked and lived in the Omaha and Bellevue area. She was a computer programmer for many years, followed by a decade as a school bus driver for the Omaha Public Schools. Tammi is survived by her two children, Jessica Goedeken of Omaha and Wesley Goedeken of Omaha; identical twin sister, Terri Gagnier of Omaha; sister, Marla Loring of San Marcos, Texas; brothers, Steve (Cindy) Gerdts of Wahoo and Randy Gerdts of Omaha; three nieces and a nephew; aunt, Marilyn Gerdts Manske of Greenwood; stepmother, Jerrie Gerdts of Palm Harbor Fla. and numerous cousins. Tammi is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Keryl and aunts and uncles. She requests no service, and for any donations to go to AseraCare Hospice Care or to Hospice House - The Josie Harper Residence, both in Omaha.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 7, 2022.