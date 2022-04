Theola M. Svoboda WAHOO - The family of Theola M. Svoboda will be holding a memorial service on April 23. The family invites friends to meet at the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, 911 N. Linden St., at 10:30 a.m. and then will proceed to Sunrise Cemetery for internment of her ashes. A luncheon will be provided by the family at the Union Bank and Trust following the interment.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 21, 2022.