Tim H. Decker ASHLAND - Tim H. Decker, 67 of Ashland, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 10, 1954 in St. Paul, Minn. to Harold and Delores (Buboltz) Decker. He attended elementary and high school in Minnesota before attending Metropolitan Technical Community College in Omaha. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Vietnam veteran from 1972 to 1974. He was united in marriage to Helene Brandel in St. George, Minn. on Aug. 24, 1974. Tim owned and operated M&M Towing and Storage. He was a member of the American Legion Post 129. He enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and collecting coins and antiques. Tim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Helene Decker; children, MyCole Decker of Ashland, Michelle Decker of Ashland; grandchildren, Myca Decker, Calem Forst, Quinten Forst, Allie Varilek, Ty Tucker, Katelynn Knaub; siblings, Kiera Decker, Ray (Cheri) Decker, Keith (Jane) Tongen, Yolanda Jones and biological father, Ed LaBelle. He was preceded in death by his daughter, MeLissa Decker Knaub; parents, Harold and Delores Decker; grandparents; sister, Susan Dwyer; uncles; aunts and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Dec. 27 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna. The Rev. Gary Ostrander was celebrant. Interment with military honors was at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials have been established in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Marcy Mortuary, Ashland in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2021.