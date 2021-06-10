MOUNT HOPE, Kan. - Velma Dee (Mosher) Belknap, 90, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020 in Mount Hope, Kan. She was born April 24, 1930 in Lincoln to Dewitt C. Mosher and Helen R. Feuerstein. Velma graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948, married G. Cress Forney in 1950, and married Vernon "Vern" L Belknap in 1966. For most of her life, Velma managed restaurants and catered events in and around Lincoln. She started as the hostess and became the assistant manager at Hillcrest Country Club. With her husband Vern, they manage the Wahoo Country Club (The Hilltop CC) and then the Ashland Country Club. They moved on to manage the Copper Plate, a 24-7 restaurant at the I-80 Ashland interchange. Velma managed all of the staff, schedules and accounting. She used her mother's famous pie crust recipe to help make all of the homemade pies. During the 20-plus years here, all of Velma's family and many friends were given the opportunity to work with her. It was well known that training with Velma gave the best background for life after the restaurant. Tales of the experiences there have been an ongoing part of family gathering conversations. Velma was a devoted mother who volunteered as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and was president of the PTA. She worked to get a new stop light on 48th Street to allow children to cross the busy street for school. Velma catered wedding banquets for all of her children that requested them. She worked with the church during special events and loved to be a part of the kitchen process. During her last years at the Copper Plate, Velma took several management classes at Southwest Community College. Her instructor loved having her in the class because she could share her experiences. He suggested that she could teach the class and asked her to continue in his next class to help him out. Work was always important to Velma, and she especially loved working with people. Velma retired from food service and moved to Phoenix, Ariz. in 1996 to work with her son, Robert, and then worked as an accountant with a national pharmacy. She moved to Mount Hope, Kan. in 2002 and worked with fellow senior citizens at the Lodge and the Larsen's Senior Center doing volunteer work. She was a member of the Mount Hope Methodist Church and the women's group as secretary. Velma is survived by her five children, Yvonne D. Michaud (Garald), Garry C. Forney, Harry I. Forney (Marlene), Robert B. Forney (Karla) and Vernon L. Belknap II (Amy); her sister, Anne E. Mosher; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; cousins; nephews and nieces. She will be remembered and loved by those who knew her. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for July 5, at 641 Haverford Circle, Lincoln, from 12 to 2:30 p.m.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 10, 2021.