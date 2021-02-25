Menu
Verla Nabity
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
WAHOO - Verla Louise Nabity passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. Verla was born Aug. 14, 1926 at Chapman, to Jesse and Gladys (Reeder) Raser. She grew up on the family farm, attended school and graduated from Chapman High School in 1944. She married Raymond Nabity on Jan. 29, 1947. They farmed near Chapman, and then moved to Grand Island in the early 1950s where they raised their family of six children. Verla later lived in Denver, Colo. and Omaha before moving to Wahoo in 2004. Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Hehnke (Larry Hagemeier) of Juniata and Susan (Michael) Rarden of Grand Junction, Colo.; sons, Steven (Doris) Nabity of Gretna, David (Karen) Nabity of Sandy, Utah, Gregory (Cindy) Nabity of Wahoo; grandchildren, Christine (Bruce) Osentowski of Dannebrog, Amanda Nabity of South Jordan, Utah, Caroline Nabity of Arlington, Va., Joseph Nabity of Omaha and Samantha Nabity of Holiday, Utah; great-grandchildren, Jacqueline (T.J.) Nordstrom of Grand Island and Cierra Osentowski of Omaha; great-great granddaughter, Emmie Nordstrom of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, Stanley Nabity. M.D., of Grand Island, Virgil Nabity of Lincoln and Joseph (Barbara) Nabity of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Beata Nabity, Annette Nabity, Martha Dibbern of Grand Island, Virginia Nabity of Cortez, Colo. and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law; son, Terrance Nabity in 2015; son-in-law, Thomas Hehnke in 2013; twin great-grandsons, Justin and Jeremy Osentowski in 1992; brothers, Lyle Raser and Victor Raser; sister, Donna Brown; sisters-in-law, Angela Nabity, Helen Nabity, Peggy Nabity and Charlotte Raser; brothers-in-law, LeMoyne Brown, Ernest Nabity, Richard Nabity, Alfred Nabity and James Dibbern and former husband, Raymond Nabity. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Friday at the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo with an informal Service of Remembrance at 5 p.m. Interment will be at Chapman Cemetery Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow at Chapman Community Center. Memorials have been established to the piano restoration project at the Howard Hanson House in Wahoo. Hanson was a Wahoo native and founder of Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 N. Linden Street , P.O. Box 127, Wahoo, NE
Feb
26
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 N. Linden Street , P.O. Box 127, Wahoo, NE
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
Our heartfelt sympathy to Steve & Doris and the entire family. May our thoughts and prayers of peace be with you. Blessings, Gene & Mary Roncka
Gene & Mary Roncka
February 26, 2021
Love, Betsy and Sarah
February 23, 2021
