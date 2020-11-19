Menu
Viola Bibow
OMAHA - Viola M. Bibow was born on Feb. 21, 1928 and passed away on Nov. 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Arvilla (Glen) Hansen and Irma (Jack) Dinnell; brothers, Duane (Mary Ann) Knuth, Chester (Agnes) Knuth, Glen Arthur "Pete" (Joan) Knuth and great-grandchild, Joshua J. Sund. Survived by her daughters, Barb (Cary) Gray of Lincoln and Jane (Bill) Krajicek of Omaha; grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Gray of New Orleans, La.; Amy (Mike) Zeleny and Ryan Gray of Lincoln, Jeff (Quinn) Krajicek and Lisa (Lonny) Sund of Omaha; great- grandchildren, Claire, Katherine, John and Lauren Zeleny, Alexis Gray, Ella Penelope and Layla Krajicek and many nieces and nephews. A rosary recitation was held Nov. 13 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Omaha, followed by Mass of Christian Burial. A graveside service was held later at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to St. Pius X Catholic Church or to the family for designation. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, Omaha, www.heafeyheafey.com.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 19, 2020.
