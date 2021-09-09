Menu
Vitauts Grinvalds
RAUNA, Latvia - The Rev. Vitauts Grinvalds was born in Smiltene, Latvia on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, 1927. He passed away on March 29, 2020, in Rauna, Latvia. He was preceded in death by his father, Janis; mother, Anna; infant sister, Maija; sister, Austra; younger brother Janis; Liesma, his wife of 57 years and his oldest son, Arnolds. He leaves behind six children, Andra Timm, Pauls (Melodie), Normans (Lori), Susan (Glen) Schiltz, Alan and Jeffrey (Rita); 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Latvian Evangelic Lutheran Church, 3302 C Street, Lincoln with a luncheon to follow. RSVP to [email protected] by Sept. 10. Memorials have been established in care of the family for future designation. Visit Roperandsons.com to leave condolences online.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Latvian Evangelic Lutheran Church
3302 C Street, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers to the family - I remember Rev. Grinvalds being in Yutan, NE. Enjoyed his time there as he was a blessing to St. John's Lutheran Church in Yutan.
Mary (Karloff) Roncka
September 12, 2021
