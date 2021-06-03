Menu
Walter Sklenar
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
WESTON - Walter F. Sklenar, 83, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home in Weston. He was born Dec. 13, 1937 in Wahoo to Jerry and Ruth (Jordan) Sklenar. He served in the Army National Guard and spent his life working with satellite technology in Florida. Walter was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Clifford Lee and Kathryn Sklenar of Rapid City, S.D.; nephew and nieces Jay Sklenar (Brook) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Amber Sklenar Liberty (Randy) of Bellevue, Lynette Brown Liebentritt (Robert) of Santa Fe, N.M., Sharilyn Brown Lang of Elkland, Mo. and Carmine Brown Heilig (Matt) of Niangua, Mo. Walter was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlotte Marie Sklenar Brown and brother, Melvin E. Sklenar A graveside service was held May 28 at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunrise Cemetery
Wahoo, NE
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
