Wanda Sanderson
Wahoo High School
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE
WAHOO - Wanda Lou Sanderson, 74, of Wahoo, formerly of Malcolm, entered into rest on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the Saunders House in Wahoo. She was born April 1, 1946 in Loup City, to Paul and Lorene (Hunt) Leighton. Wanda graduated from Wahoo High School. She worked as a sales associate for Fort Western in Lincoln, for over 27 years. Wanda enjoyed gardening, flowers, mowing, traveling and attending her grandchildren's 4-H events. She is survived by her son, Dan (Patty) Sanderson of Wahoo; grandchildren, Aaron (Liz) Kavan, Jordan (Amber) Kavan, Ben Sanderson and Zach Sanderson; eight great- grandchildren; brother, Denny (Patty) Leighton of North Platte and significant other, Willard Beckman of Malcolm. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammi Kavan; granddaughter, Beth- any Kavan; parents, Paul and Lorene Leighton and sister, Judy Leighton. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Graveside services will be Monday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials have been established to the Malcolm Fire Department. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Feb
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Mar
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunrise North Cemetery
Wahoo, NE
Svoboda Funeral Home
Bob and Jini Voss
February 23, 2021
Danny, So very sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother. My sisters and I thought she was the most gorgeous woman we knew when growing up as neighbors. She will remain in our hearts as such. Sending love and prayers.
Chris Bartek
February 23, 2021
