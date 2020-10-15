Menu
William Witte
OMAHA - William "Bill" Witte, 79, of Omaha, died at his home on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Leona Witte; and his brother, Roger Witte. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Witte of Omaha; son, Kyle Witte, and his wife Lori and their children Ryan, Haeleigh, and Dax of San Antonio, Texas; a daughter, Colleen Comer, and her husband Dan and their children Tatum, Emmett, and Isla of Clarinda, Iowa; a brother, James Witte and his wife Barb of Yutan and sisters, Sharon Miller of Elkhorn and Connie Witte of Wahoo. A memorial service was held on Oct. 14 at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Yutan followed by the burial of his ashes at Hollst Lawn Cemetery south of Yutan. Memorials can be made to the family for designation at a later date. Reichmuth Funeral Home, Yutan, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes And Crematory
409 4Th St, Yutan, NE 68073
Oct
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes And Crematory
409 4Th St, Yutan, NE 68073
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
My sympathy to the family. I just visited with him a few months back at Walmart. We had such fun in the circle! Rest In Peacee
Carolyn Wieck
October 12, 2020
We are so sorry to here about you loss. Bill was a great guy to have as our neighbor for all those years! Great memories!always had a smile on his face!=O<û=O<û=O<û=O<û
Rich & Cindy Odermatt
October 12, 2020