Beatrice (Bea) J. Davison

Beatrice (Bea) Jean Davison passed away September 28, 2020 at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Private funeral services will be at United Methodist Church, Frederika, with inurnment at Alcock Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alcock Cemetary or Frederika United Methodist Church, 209 2nd St., Frederika, IA 50631. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Bea's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.