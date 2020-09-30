Cathleen "Cathy" Jacobs

(1951-2020)

Cathleen "Cathy" Jacobs was born May 1, 1951 in Waterloo, the daughter of Jack and Arlene (Stegman) Beckman. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1969. She married Steve Kessell in 1970, they later divorced. Cathy then married Jim Wilson, he preceded her in death. She was a teacher's aide for many years with Waterloo Community Schools, and worked at Kmart for over 20 years. Cathy owned and operated The Wind Up Lounge in Traer for the last 20 years. She was united in marriage to Daron Jacobs in 2008, and they had a happy 12 years together. Cathy enjoyed playing pool, singing karaoke, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Cathy passed away on Saturday, September 26, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim Wilson; a son Tim Kessell; a sister Cindy Dietz and a nephew Chris Dietz. Cathy is survived by her husband Daron of Traer; a son Jeffrey (Sheila) Kessell of Waterloo; two granddaughters: Angel Marie Marcus (James) and Abigail Regenold; three grandsons: Cody Kessell, Zach Kessell and Josh Regenold; six great-grandchildren: Kadence, Connor, Marcus, Aubri, Ariella and Alayah Kessell; mother-in-law Delores Jacobs of Traer; brother-in-law Murle Dietz of Cedar Falls; niece Michelle (Steve) Merry, nephew Curtis Dietz of Waterloo; two cats: Baby Fido and Fluffy and many relatives on Daron's side.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Celebration of Life will be at the Traer Golf Course on Sunday, October 4, from 2:00 to 6:00 pm.

Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at https:/overtonfuneralhomes.com/