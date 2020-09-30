Florence (Flo) L. Williams

Florence (Flo) L. Williams, 78, of Rifle, Colo., formerly of Shell Rock, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Colorado Veterans Living Center in Rifle, Colo.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville, with visitation preceding the service for one hour. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the Colorado Veterans Living Center at Rifle and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187