Sara A. Moe

(1940-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Sara A. Moe, 80, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, Sept. 30th at Western Home Communities Deery Suites.

She was born July 12, 1940 in West Union, Iowa, daughter of Fredrick and Mabel (Book) House. She married Donald Moe on November 13, 1960 in West Union. She graduated from West Union High School and Pitzies Beauty School in Waterloo. She was employed with the Cedar Falls School District as a Baker at the high school from 1978 until 1995. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Sara was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished time with family and friends. Sara enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events. In earlier years, family campouts were a focus of many family get-togethers. Sara was a skilled chef and baker; many meals were enjoyed around her dining room table celebrating life's milestones.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Tim (Kyle) Moe of Davenport; a daughter, Stacy (Matt) Gary of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren: Dana (Thomas) Mirocha, Blake (Lauren) Moe, Nick (Ashlynn), Maddie, Alex, and Sam Gary; and three great grandchildren, Carsen Gary, Parker and Cassidy Mirocha. Preceded in death by: two brothers, Donald and Ralph House.

Private family services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the church or Western Home Communities Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.