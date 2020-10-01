Mackenzie M. Kvam

(2003-2020)

Mackenzie Marie Kvam, 16, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away suddenly September 16, 2020 from a vehicle accident in Keystone, IA.

Mackenzie was born October 20, 2003 to Shelley Kostohryz and Andrew Kvam in Winona, MN. At the age of three Mackenzie moved with her mom and step dad David to Belle Plaine, where she became a part of the Benton Community.

As a junior at Benton Community High School she played the alto saxophone in the marching band. She earned her membership as an honor roll student and enjoyed running hurdles as a Bobcat with the track team.

Mackenzie was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Keystone, FFA and in the horse and pony interest program through the Keystone 4-H club. This past summer Mackenzie began as a Dietary Aid at the Keystone Nursing Home, showing the care and compassion she had for people.

Mackenzie was a voracious reader who always had a book with her. She had a love for animal's, especially horses and her Palomino, Trigger. Together they traveled many miles on trails and performed at horse shows. It was apparent Mackenzie's greatest joy was her time spent with family, the cherished memories of camping, going to horse shows, trail riding through her favorite spot the Yellow River Forest and just being together.

Mackenzie is survived by her parents, Shelley (David) Flack of Belle Plaine and Andrew (Danielle) Kvam of Rushford, MN; brothers, Logan and Carson Flack of Belle Plaine, William Kvam of Rushford; grandparents, Kathleen Flack of Waukon, Rodney (Julie) Flack of Clermont, Michelle (Kevin) Weidow of Calmer, Jack (Darlene) Kostohryz of Cresco, Marty (Darcy) Kvam of Harmony, MN; Kurt Olloff of Rushford, MN along with many more loving aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her grandmother, Jill Olloff.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. With limited seating at the church due to the pandemic, there will be overflow seating at the Turner Hall in Keystone. The service will be livestreamed through St. John's You Tube Channel and the funeral homes Facebook page.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sunday, October 11th at the church, and will continue two hours prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family in lieu of flowers a book maybe donated in Mackenzie's name. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com

Please be mindful of everyone's safety, respect social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate.