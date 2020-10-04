Patricia A. Ackerman

(1938-2020)

Cedar Falls – Patricia "Pat" Ann Ackerman, age 82, of Cedar Falls, died Friday October 2, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo.

She was born May 31, 1938 in Nevada, the daughter of Woodrow and Dorothy (Miller) Melohn. She attended Nevada Schools. On September 15, 1957 she married Jerry Ackerman at the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2020.

She was a homemaker but also worked as a housekeeper at Sartori Hospital for ten years, and at a youth shelter for another five. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, the AMVETS Post 49 Ladies Auxiliary and the Eagles Club.

Survived by: four children: Robin Wilson of Cedar Falls, Kathy Houdek of Waterloo, Jeff and Carole Ackerman of Vonore, TN, and Lisa and Ken Hicks of West Des Moines; 20 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren; four siblings: Ted Melohn of Stout, Carol (Bob) Kunna of Melvin, MI, Darlene Campanella of Waverly, and Ronnie (Debbie) Melohn of Reinbeck.

Private graveside services will be held at Mt Vernon Township Cemetery, Waterloo. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com