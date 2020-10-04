Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Fred W. Hallberg
1935 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1935
DIED
September 26, 2020

Fred W. Hallberg

(1935-2020)

Fred W. Hallberg, age 85, of Waverly, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the Waverly Health Center on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Fred was born to Fred and Olga Hallberg on August 15, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minn. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A., M.A. and a Ph.D. in Philosophy. He later returned to Iowa State University for his masters in psychology.

He spent several years serving his country with the United States Army after graduating from U of M. He married Dorothy Angell in 1958 and they had two children, David W. Hallberg and Cynthia E. Patsche.

In 1967,Fred moved his family to Janesville, when he began teaching philosophy and humanities at the University of Northern Iowa. He retired after 31 years of sharing his knowledge and wisdom with thousands of students.

He and his second wife, Lorraine, were married in 1985. They resided in Janesville, until 2010 when they moved to Eisenach Village in Waverly, Iowa. Fred and Lorraine spent many summers traveling and exploring other countries.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine, his two biological children, Cynthia E. Patsche (husband Ron), of Duluth, Minn., and David W. Hallberg of Kansas City, MO; his three stepchildren, Michael L. Nelson (wife Barbara), of Waverly, Karen E. Sanford (husband Jeffrey), of Shell Rock, and Jack D. Nelson (wife Terri) of St. Paul, Minn.; and grandchildren Sara Delaney, Peter, Kate and Grace Nelson, and Amrish Hallberg.

Private family service.

Condolences to Lorraine Hallberg, 1206 Bach Drive, Waverly, 50677 or [email protected]


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Dr. Halberg was my first philosophy professor and advisor from 1982-1987. I took every class with him I could from history of philosophy to philosophy of religion. I even took part in his seminar on The Anthropic Principle. I suspect he formed my way of thinking more than anyone else, including in grad school and law school. I remember him fondly, I am grateful for all he taught me, and I am so sorry for his loss.
Kevin Schumaker
October 4, 2020
It was such a pleasure talking with and learning from Fred during the weekly before Church service. His wealth of knowledge was so vast you would always walk away having learned from him, regardless of the subject matter. Fred and his wife Lorraine (author of two books) complemented each other in all aspects of life. They were truly an example of a sincere, friendly, and sharing partnership. He will be missed by all who had the opportunity to visit with him and learn from him over the years&..
Jim Hamlyn
October 4, 2020