Paul G. Haywood, 62, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo from cancer/COVID.

He was born February 25, 1958, in Denver, Colo., son of Frank and Annie Haywood. Paul graduated from Lakewood High School, Colo., in 1976. He married Konnie Brustkern on June 20, 1992. After 40 years as a pipefitter/welder, starting at Local 208 in Colorado, Paul retired from Local 125 in Cedar Rapids.

Survived by his trophy wife, Konnie, of 28 blissful years; twin daughters Tristen (Jordan Carbiener) and Tabitha; one son, Travis (Dawn Lewis); eight very special grandchildren; and one brother, Frank Haywood (Pam).

Preceded in death by: his parents and stepfather, Al Songy.

Memorial Services: 10:30am, Monday, October 5, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, with inurnment in St. Mary Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation from 3-6 p.m. today, October 4, at the church, with a 3pm rosary. Visitation also one hour before services.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Oct
5
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Konnie, Tabitha and Tristen (spouses and grandkids). My heart goes out to you all and prayers are coming your way. I know it is a really difficult time but sharing all the great memories seems to help when your heart is totally broken. We are so sorry and send you all our sympathy...
Pat Monat
October 5, 2020
Konnie and family I am so sorry for your loss Paul was a kind gentle man, RIP Paul And may the Lord give him family comfort during these troubling times Thinking of you all
Ron Webet
October 5, 2020
Bob and I send you all our love, thoughts and prayers. You are always in our hearts. We will remember his laughter, kindness and generosity. We hope you can find peace and comfort in your memories.
Bob & Viv Keckler
Family
October 4, 2020
Bob and I send you all our love, thoughts and prayers. You are always in our hearts. We will remember his laughter, his kindness and his generosity. We hope you can find peace and comfort in your memories.
Robert Keckler
October 4, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your loss our thoughts and prayers are so with all you and your family and god bless you all
Virgil and Ann Eilers
October 4, 2020
My boys and I are so very sorry for your loss that your family is going through at this difficult time. Our thoughts and prays are being sent your way. You have such an amazing Konnie, you got this! Love you lady!
Carmon Halligan
October 4, 2020
my condolences to Travis and his family,hugs
Wilmalis Velez
Coworker
October 4, 2020
my condolences to Travis and his family
Wilmalis Velez
October 4, 2020
My deepest condolences to all of you. Hugs
Tammy Schmidt
October 4, 2020
Our sympathy goes out to you and your family. Prayers for you as you heal
Tom and cheryl spragg
October 4, 2020
My heart goes out to the whole family.i will remember Paul forever for his hard work ethic,his laugh and his smile. I was glad to have had the opportunity to work with this giant hearted man and to know him ..
gary shakespeare
October 4, 2020
Much love and deep sympathies go out to Konnie and family. You are so loved and being prayed for as you grieve the loss of your husband and father. God bless you all, and we are so sorry for your loss.
Lisa & Cecil Brown
October 4, 2020