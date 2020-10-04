Shirley I. Ihde Morse

(1931 - 2020)

Shirley Iverne Morse, 89, entered her heavenly home September 29, 2020 in Greenville, SC.

Shirley was born on July 12,1931 at the home of her parents Marvin W. and Grace L (Shipp) Ihde in Bremer County, Iowa. Shirley helped her parents on the farm, enjoyed her many siblings as the eldest of 10, and attended Smith Grove Country School . She went on to graduate from Waverly High School after which she attended Northwestern in St. Paul and began working for Northwestern Bell. On July 5,1952 Shirley was united in marriage with Darrell J. Morse at the Horton Baptist Church in Horton, Iowa. Soon after, the couple returned to Iowa to farm near the Morse home farm and settled in to raise their family. In 1971, the family moved to South Carolina where Shirley began working for Bell South where she eventually retired from.

Shirley attended Horton Baptist Church, where she met her future husband, from infancy into adulthood until moving to South Carolina. She enjoyed reading, gardening, hand work, spoiling her cats from first one Old Daver to current Zeke and Amaleigh, sewing, and spending time with her children, friends, and extended family. She was a tower of strength and love always having time to visit.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Darrell Morse and her children, Richard, Mike and Deb, Tim and Kathy, Doug and Wilma, and Dawn along with her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her 9 Brothers and sisters.

She is preceded in death by her parents and Grandson, Joshua.

Her Husband of 68 years believes that her family's gathering at her bedside on the last day of her life was a day of rejoicing sending her off to rejoin her departed loves ones while meeting her Lord and Savior. A future celebration of her loving life with family and friends to be scheduled.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be sent to St. Labre Indian School Ashland, MT 59004 · [email protected] or St.Josephs Indian School PO box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 · give.stjo.org/Donate