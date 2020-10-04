Beverly Ann Schmidt

(1945-2020)

Beverly, age 75, formerly of Waterloo, IA, graduated from Waverly High School, Waverly, Iowa in 1963, and Allen Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Waterloo, Iowa in 1967. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Clarkson College, Omaha, Nebraska in 1985. Beverly and Jim moved around the United States while he was active duty with the United States Air Force and she was a nurse working in various capacities. Her final job was with UNMC where she worked as a cancer research coordinator. Upon retirement, Beverly enjoyed being a loving wife, mom and grandma.

Preceded in death by parents Arthur & Anetta Graening; mother & father-in-law Paul & Jean (Davis) Schmidt; stepmother-in-law Esther Boomgarden Schmidt.

Survived by husband of 53 years Jim; daughters Jennifer Dynek (Jeff) & Angela Rudolph (Luke); grandchildren Kelsey, Caiden, Dawson & Jenell Dynek & Myra & Ellie Rudolph; siblings LaVonne Miller ( Allen), Virgil Graening (Maybeth), Carol Reagan & Larry Graening (Jill); and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Monday, October 5th, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel

Funeral Service: Tuesday, October 6th, 10:00 a.m., Bellevue Memorial Chapel

To view the video service, go the website below and click the link at the bottom of the Schmidt obituary.

Interment: Omaha National Cemetery @ 2:00 p.m.

Memorials: Immanuel Lutheran Church