Submit an Obituary
Ronald Bonwell
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

Ronald Bonwell

(1944-2020)

Ronald Bonwell 76, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. He was born in Charles City, July 12, 1944, the son of Darold and Emma Bonwell. He graduated from Waterloo West High School.

Ronald married Stephenie Balabon February 7, 1987, in Nashua. She preceded him on April 29, 1998. Ronald served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam conflict until his honorable discharge. He worked as a carpenter, liked to hunt, fish, and go to the shooting range.

Ronald is survived by numerous family and friends.

He is preceded in death by: his wife, Stephenie and his parents.

A graveside service will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Military Rites by United States Navy and Evansdale AMVETS post # 31.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
Garden of Memories Cemetery
, Waterloo, Iowa
