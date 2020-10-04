Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David L. Lane
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

David L. Lane

(1948-2020)

David L. Lane, 72 of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 22, 1948 in Waterloo, the son of Curtis Linn and Frances Agnes Starck-Lane. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1966. David was self employed in the moving and hauling business. He enjoyed Baseball and playing softball in his younger years.

Survivors include: wife, Elizabeth Torres Herrera of Waterloo; son Curtis (Shelly) Lane of Waterloo; a daughter, Frances Lane of Waterloo; 2 sisters, Patricia Dobson of Woodland Park, CO, and Rebecca Hansen of Smithland, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sandy.

Public visitation will be held on Monday October 5, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Burial in Crystal Cemetery in Rural Garwin, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA 50704
Oct
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA 50704
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
a loved one
October 5, 2020