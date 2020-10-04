Beverly J. Paricka

(1950-2020)

Beverly June Paricka, 70, of Dike passed away peacefully on her birthday, Tuesday, September 29 at St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids.

She was born September 29, 1950 in Racine, Wisconsin, daughter of Norbert and Flora (LaRose) Klinkhammer. She married her true love Joseph Paricka May 27, 1972 in Racine, Wisconsin and were married 48 years.

Bev graduated from Park High School and received her LPN in nursing at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, WI and later went back to school to earn her RN from Hawkeye Community College. She was a nurse for 30 years and was employed at Covenant Medical Center for many of those helping children on the Pediatrics floor.

Bev loved life, adventure, and cheering on anyone who needed encouragement. One of Bev's greatest strengths was loving on and caring for people, especially her grandchildren whom she adored and were her greatest joy. She loved her three legged dog Lilly, boxing, and traveling with Joe to their Mississippi River cabin or beach destinations. She was an avid reader, had a knack for home decor, loved her flowers and going shopping. Bev was a woman of faith who loved the Word of God. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Joseph Paricka, her daughter Jen (Matt) Ciesielski of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, her son Joe (Gretchen) Paricka of Cedar Rapids, a daughter-in-law Darliene Paricka of Waterloo, eight grandchildren; her sister, Barbara (David) Rudin of Middleton, Wisc.; Sister in law Charla Klinkhammer of Necedah, Wisconsin; and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her youngest son, John Paricka, her grand-dog Curly, her parents; two brothers, Ron and Norbert Klinkhammer and a sister-in-law, Cathy Klinkhammer.

A visitation will be held Thursday October 29th (5-8 PM) at Heartland Vineyard Church, 3211 Titan Trail, Waterloo, IA. If planning to attend the visitation, the family requests that masks be worn.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday October 30th.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Memorials can be sent to the Cedar Valley Boxing Club, 616 E 4th Street, Waterloo, IA, 50703.