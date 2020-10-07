Alfred G. Beatty

(1962-2020)

Alfred G. Beatty, 88 years old, of rural Independence, Iowa, died at his home on Monday October 5, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1932, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the son of Harold James and Ila Mae (Ritchie) Beatty. He graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1949. In 1950, he and the former Darlene Alice O'Brien were married in Independence. Mr. Beatty worked for a time at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo and farmed. He is usually known as a carpenter and contractor, probably because he was a perfectionist and expected others who worked with him to take pride in their work also. In his free time, he carved wooden ducks and pheasants. He also liked to work in his garden and go hunting and fishing.

Mr. Beatty is survived by his wife of 70 years, Darlene, 3 daughters, Debra (Donald) Magsamen, Vickie Jetmund, and Cheryl (Steve) Birchard, all of Independence, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and 1 sister, Marilyn Higdon of Independence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, and 4 sisters.

Private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7th, and a private family funeral service on Thursday, Oct. 8th, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.