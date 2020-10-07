Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ardeth A. Holmes

Ardeth A. Holmes

(1934-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Ardeth A. Holmes, 85, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 11, 1934 in Adair, Iowa, daughter of Forrest and Marie (Kuster) Hardin. Ardeth graduated from Guthrie Center High School in 1953. She married Dale Holmes on March 28, 1953 in Winterset, Iowa and was a homemaker throughout her adult life. Dale preceded her in death on August 20, 2015.

Survived by four children, Debi Puls of Waterloo, Roxanne Holmes of Elizabeth, CO, Craig Holmes of Cedar Falls, and Becky Quistorff of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband and two sisters.

No services are being held. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.