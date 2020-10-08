Menu
Julia L. Hertzberg
1933 - 2020
Waterloo – Julia L. Hertzberg, 86, of Hanahan, SC, formerly of Waterloo died Friday, September 25, 2020 in SC. She was born October 9, 1933 in Dysart the daughter of LeRoy and Edna Thomsen Derifield. Julia was a 1953 graduate of La Porte City High School. Julia worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell and later AT&T for 36 1/2 years.

Survived by: a daughter, Polly Hertzberg of Hanahan, SC; two granddaughters, Lois (Paul) Holliday of Holly Springs, NC and Samantha (Aaron) Strong of Bellevue, NE; grandson, Mark (Crystal) Stone of N Chs SC; 7 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; foster mother who raised her, Cora Whitehead; and daughter, Peggy Hertzberg Brester in 2014.

Burial has taken place in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Mt. Auburn, Iowa.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 8, 2020.
