Submit an Obituary
George Henry Temeyer
1925 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1925
DIED
October 6, 2020

George Henry Temeyer

February 26, 1925-October 6, 2020

JESUP-George Henry Temeyer, 95 years old of Jesup, IA, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at UnityPoint - Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA, as a result of Covid-19.

Private family graveside services will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, IA, with Pastor Alex Bruening officiating. Casket Bearers will be Justin Temeyer, Eric Temeyer, James Temeyer, Troy Rewoldt, and David Rewoldt. Military rites will be conducted by Pump-Sheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup and Bechter-Boies VFW Post #2440 of Independence. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

George was born February 26, 1925, in rural Benton County, IA, the son of Earl Albert Temeyer and Lena Viola (Fuehrer) Temeyer. He attended country school in Westburg Township. George enlisted in the Army in 1945 and served his country during World War 2. Shortly after his honorable discharge, he was united in marriage to Carol Maxine Williams on November 16, 1946, at the First United Methodist Church in Jesup, IA. They made their home in rural Jesup where they raised their family, farmed, and kept horses. George also worked 30+ years at John Deere before his retirement.

George was an active member of the community. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jesup, where he served on many boards and committees. He was a member of the Pump-Sheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup, Bechter-Boies VFW Post #2440 of Independence, Buchanan County Pork Producers, Buchanan County Soil Conservation Commission, and the Hook n' Liner Social Club in Littleton, IA.

He is survived by 1 son, Irvin (Portia) Temeyer of Iowa City, IA; 1 son-in-law, Dan (Deb) Rewoldt of Independence, IA; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Carol (Richard) Siglin of Independence, IA, and Kathlena (Rex) Hooten of St. James, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents; 1 daughter, Narcie Rewoldt; 3 sisters, Donna Lynch, June Bonefas, Margie Steinbron; 4 brothers, Charles Temeyer, Harold Temeyer, Ray Temeyer, and John Temeyer.

Memorials may be directed to the church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
Mt. Hope Cemetery
, Independence, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
I grew up in the Methodist Church in Jesup....George & Carol were always there. Miss them both!
Glenda Trower
October 9, 2020
To the family of George T He was a great wonderful man. I enjoyed the times I had with him. He will be greatly missed in the community .RIP George
Phyllis Payne
October 9, 2020
Uncle George was a great and wonderful man. He will be missed by so many people. The family is in my thoughts and prayers. RIP Uncle George.
Marion and Larry Schanke
Family
October 8, 2020