Robert D. Holm

(1938-2020)

Tripoli - Robert Duane "Bob" Holm, 82, of Tripoli, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home.

Private family funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Dennis Niezwaag officiating.. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig's Facebook Page on Monday, October 12, at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post #4013, V.F.W. of Tripoli. Public visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Sunday, October 11th at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Robert Duane, son of Vernie and Hilda (Bremer) Holm was born March 10, 1938, at the family's home, rural Frederika. He was baptized on April 24, 1938, and confirmed May 24, 1953, both at the Evangelical Church in Clarion. Bob received his education in the Clarion Schools and graduated from Clarion High School in 1956. He served in the United States Navy from 1957 until being honorably discharged in January of 1961. While being stationed in California, he met Veronica Kozial and the two were united in marriage on April 2, 1960, in Las Vegas, Nevada. After Bob's honorable discharge, the couple spent a few years in Sumner prior to making their home in Tripoli for almost sixty years. Bob was an over the road truck driver for almost fifty years, retiring in 2004 from Figanbaum Trucking. He thoroughly enjoyed his career, because it allowed him to travel to most of the states. Bob was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. He enjoyed fishing (took many trips to Canada to fish), bird watching, NASCAR (he and his wife, Veronica's favorite driver was Dale Ernhardt), the Iowa Hawkeyes, but his greatest joy came from the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife, Veronica "Vince" of Tripoli; two children, Stephanie (Russ) Coontz and Kevin (Dawn) Holm, both of Tripoli; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Cody) Swyers of Tripoli, Bradley(Sidney) Coontz of Tripoli, Justin (Danica) Holm of Waterloo, and Travis (Samantha) Holm of Tripoi; six great-grandchildren, Jackson and Wyatt Swyers, Johnathan Coontz, Raegan Holm, and Lily and Lucy Holm; two brothers, Richard (Barbara) Holm of West Union and Russell (Chris) Holm of Austin, Texas; sister, Nancy (George) Kaiser of Waverly; two sisters-in-law, Mugs Hickman and Clancy Joy, both of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael in 2001; and four brothers-in-law, Howard Kozial, Walter Kozial, Don Hickman, and Jerry Joy.