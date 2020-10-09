DeWayne Fasse

(1927-2020)

DeWayne A. Fasse, 93, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Denver Sunset Home.

DeWayne was born July 16, 1927, on the family farm within Bennington Township, the son of Arthur and Katherine (Mohr) Fasse. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He attended country school at Bennington #4 and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1945. DeWayne served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, upon his honorable discharge he returned to Iowa. On October 2, 1954, he was united in marriage to Ruth Hoodjer in Allison, Iowa. DeWayne was a lifelong farmer, farming for over 60 years until his recent retirement in the fall of 2018 at the age of 91. Ruth passed away in 2018 and DeWayne continued to live on the farm until recently entering the Denver Sunset Home.

DeWayne was a longtime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. He held memberships with the El Mecca Shrine Club in Waterloo and the Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653 of Denver. He was a great steward to the land and loved his life on the farm. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, playing cards and tending to the garden. His greatest joy came from spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

DeWayne is survived by four children; Tom Fasse of Riverton, WY, DeLaine (Darrell) Schmitz of Elgin, IL, Diane (Larry) Dailey of Farmington, MI and Dan (Jan) Fasse of Iowa City, six grandchildren; Laura (Ariel) Castro, Rachel (Coulter) Anderson, Alison (Ben) Bruney, Jacqueline Dailey, Luke Fasse and Jack Fasse, five great grandchildren; Micaela Castro, Liam Castro, Hayes Anderson, Lincoln Bruney and Ruby Anderson. He is preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, wife Ruth, and a sister, Bonnie (Alvin) Storey.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Denver with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Military Rites will be performed by the Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653-Denver. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Summer of 2021. Masks and social distancing at the graveside service are respectfully requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Denver Ambulance Service, Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653 of Denver or the donor's choice. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

A special thank you to Lyn Smith from the Western Home for taking great care and interest in DeWayne and Ruth during the last few years of their lives.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379.