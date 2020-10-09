Menu
Lores D. Nichols, 87, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. The family requests that all who attend, please wear a mask. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA 50704
Oct
12
Service
1:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA 50704
