Frances Peters

(1936-2019)

CASA GRANDE, AZ-Frances Peters, 83, of Casa Grande, Arizona, formerly of Dunkerton, passed away at home on October 9th, 2019.

Ms. Peters was born on June 27, 1936 to Harold Adams and Ruby Williams (Medlin) in Oran, Iowa.

She attended Dunkerton School. She worked at Central Arizona College in finance from 1981 until her retirement in 1998. She returned to work part-time at the college in 1999 and continued until her death. Fran was a gifted and talented painter. She enjoyed creating wedding cakes, loved anything purple, and her trips with Jean to Las Vegas, Waterloo and Tama. She is survived by a sister, Jean Waschkat of Cedar Falls; nieces Pamela Waschkat, Sandy (Eric) Heinen, Bonnie (Tony) Gesell and Sharon Waschkat; grandnephew Trevor Heinen and grandnieces Olivia Heinen and Riley Gesell. She was preceded in death by father-Harold, stepfather-George Medlin, mother-Ruby Medlin and brother-James L. Adams.

A service was held in Casa Grande on October 14th for her longtime Arizona friends and family. Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Garden of Memories in Waterloo.