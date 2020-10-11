Edward "Ed" G. Fuoss

October 5, 1933-October 8, 2020

WAVERLY-Edward "Ed" G. Fuoss, 87, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center.

Ed was born October 5, 1933, south of Tama, Iowa in Poweshiek County, the son of William P. and Marie M (Buchmeyer) Fuoss. At the age of one year, Ed and his family moved to Riceville. Ed attended country school near Chester, Iowa and then country school west of Riceville, Iowa through eighth grade. He graduated from Riceville High School in 1953. Ed was baptized in 1933 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Tama and confirmed in 1947 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Riceville.

During the summers while attending high school, Ed worked on the Harlan and Nadine Noble farm. After graduation, he worked for Harvey Lott Farmall Implement and later Grupp Construction Company. On October 15, 1961, Ed married Delores Ann Landers and the couple made their home in Waverly. Ed worked for Farmers John Deere Implement and Terry Peck Implement for 16 years. He worked for John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo for 8 ½ years and then Hub City Implement of Oelwein for 15 years when he retired in 2001. He spent summers for the next 6 years working for Bremer County Road Department. Delores passed away August 1, 1978. July of 1982, he married JoAnn Joens, who passed away October 2010.

Ed was a true mechanic and problem solver professionally and in all other aspects of his life. He had very strong analytical reasoning and engineering skills. He was a great storyteller, prankster and very witty. He enjoyed discussions about politics and the stock market. Ed was an active fan and supporter of W-SR sports, and a friend and supporter of the Waverly Fire Department. Ed was very active in the community as a member of the Waverly city council for 12 years, volunteered on the Heritage Days committee for several years, and served on the Bremer County Board of Adjustments. Ed was also active in his church as a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1953, and active parishioner of St Mary's Catholic Church.

In his past, Ed enjoyed bowling on Thursday night Men's League. He was a big Iowa Hawkeye Football fan, attending several games during the early 80's and the '82 Rose Bowl. Ed was a huge NASCAR fan; he watched nearly all Sunday races and with his family, made an annual trip every August in the '90's to Michigan International Speedway to cheer for #3 Dale Earnhardt. He also loved tractor pulls and the Chuck wagon Races in Nashua. He loved a good "burn pile" and gardening. He harvested large quantities of produce, which he canned or shared with neighbors. He enjoyed mowing his yard with his John Deere lawn tractor. Ed was always willing to help a neighbor, friend or family member. He was very smart and an all-around great guy with many friends. More than anything, Ed loved spending time with his family whom he dearly loved.

Ed is survived by his son Calvin (Deborah) Fuoss of Castle Rock, CO; daughter, Beverly (Greg) Hurt of Ankeny, IA; 5 grandchildren, John (Amy) Fuoss, Kyle Fuoss, Marissa (Isaac) Copley, Kasey Hurt and Rachel Hurt; one great-granddaughter, Adilynn Fuoss; sister, Lois Douglas; sister-in-law, Shirley Landers; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives Delores and JoAnn and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, and end with a 7:00 p.m. scripture service at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, with Fr. Doug Wathier presiding. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187