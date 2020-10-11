Yvonne F. Caughron

March 3, 1934 - October 9, 2020

Yvonne F. Caughron, 86, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, passed away peacefully at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha on October 9. She was born March 3, 1934 in Shell Rock, daughter of Frank and Helena (Nordman) Jones. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1952. She married Larry Bright; they later divorced. Later she married John Caughron; they later divorced. She worked in Patient Accounts for Covenant Medical Center for 30 years; retiring in 2006. Survived by her two daughters: Calla Schoville of Waterloo and Dee Bright of Cedar Rapids; three sons, Shane Bright of Cedar Falls, Larry (Emily) Bright of Clarksville, and Ron (Shari) Bright of Waterloo; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and fourteen great-great grandchildren; one sister, Deanna Lily of Bremerton‚ WA; and brother, Hershel Anderson of Denver‚ CO. Preceded in death by her two grandchildren: Tina and Candice; son in law, Wayne Schoville; sister, Bernadine Becker; and brother, Bud Jones. Private family services will be held and memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.