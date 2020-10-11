Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Rebecca Scura
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Rebecca (Becky) Scura

March 28, 1945-October 7, 2020

Rebecca "Becky" Scura, 75, of Waterloo, died Wed., Oct. 7, 2020, at Deery Suites of the Western Home from complications of Alzheimer's. She was born March 28, 1945, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth & Bernice (Pint) Persson. Becky graduated from East High with the class of 1963. She continued her education & received an IT certification. She married Lawrence "Larry" Scura, Jr. on Dec. 22, 1996. Becky worked as a receptionist at various doctors' offices for many years. She had been a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church. She was known for her sense of humor, love of cooking shows, especially Bobby Flay & Hallmark Channel & appreciation for food, frequenting the Olive Garden & Red Lobster. Family was important to her, and Jesus took precedence in her life. Survived by her husband, Larry Scura, Jr. of Waterloo; daughter, Sherry (Jason) Klemke of Janesville; 3 grandchildren, Kailah (Joshua) Willms of Lawrence, KS, Cody (Lizzie) Davenport of Fayette & Josie Klemke of Janesville; great-grandson, Vincent Willms; & two brothers, Jack Persson of Cedar Falls & Roger Persson of North Fork, ID. Preceded in death by her parents & sister, Linda Stultz. Due to COVID, private services will be held. A recording will be posted on the funeral home website. Burial in Garden of Memories. Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project & St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 11, 2020.
