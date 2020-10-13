Menu
Xanta M. Sharar

SUMNER-Xanta M. Sharar, 87, of Sumner, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Sumner with Rev. Michael Christie officiating. The service will be livestreamed at Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Inurnment will follow at Wilson Grove Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Monday, October 12th at the United Methodist Church and for one hour preceding the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

All attending the visitation and service are required to wear a mask.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
, Sumner, Iowa
Oct
13
Service
10:30a.m.
Livestreamed at Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page
Oct
13
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
, Sumner, Iowa
