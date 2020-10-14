Menu
Dale A. Shannon

November 9, 1935 - October 12, 2020

Raymond – Dale A. "Arch" Shannon, 84 years old of Raymond, IA, died Monday, October 12, 2020, of congestive heart disease at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. - Friday, October 16, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond, IA. Military rites will be by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714.

The funeral service will be livestreamed to the public via the church's Facebook page. Search "Immaculate Conception & St. Joseph Catholic Churches Iowa" and then click the funeral link.

Public Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 15th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a parish rosary at 4:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Dale is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Wellner) Shannon of Raymond, IA; 3 daughters, Laurie (Mark) Marreel of Rochester, MN, Vickie (Irv) Thome of Raymond, IA, Brenda (Todd) Havel of Raymond, IA; 1 son, Brian (Gia) Shannon of Waterloo, IA; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and 2 sisters, Colleen Bovy of Fairbank, IA, Marian (Pat) Woods of Jesup, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 brothers, Daniel Shannon and Patrick Shannon.

Memorials will be directed to Bosco Catholic Schools, Cedar Valley Catholic School, and Cedar Valley Hospice.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com


Archie was a great person and will never be forgotten. RIP Sgt. Archie Shannon.
Terry Blank, Ret. Lt. WPD
October 14, 2020
Dale, a great individual, sorry for your loss.
Frank Magsamen
October 14, 2020
Extending our sympathies and prayers to Archie's entire family. I'm proud to have known and worked with him. May God comfort his family during this time of grieving.
Bob Bengfort
October 14, 2020
Archie was such a sweet, easy going guy. I don't think he had a bad bone in his body. What you saw was the way he was with everyone. Loved his smile and the gentle way he treated people. He was just a joy to be around and will be missed. He was a great example . Love to all the family and those he is leaving behind. Until we meet again!
Mark and Ann Meyer
October 14, 2020
Dale was a great person. May God bless him and condolences to his Family.
David Sloan
October 14, 2020